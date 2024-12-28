SBP, banks to remain closed for public dealing on January 1

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will observe Bank Holiday on Wednesday and remain closed for public dealing. The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 01, 2025, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on the first day of new year the SBP stated and clarified that all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual.