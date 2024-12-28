Traced missing person is facing trial in military court, IHC informed

A missing person has also been found facing trial in a military court, the Ministry of Defence informed the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

The Defence Ministry submitted a report in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani during hearing of a missing person’s case.

The ministry informed the court that Mudassar Hussain Khan, who has been missing since March 2024 from Muzaffarabad, has been found. “Mudassar is an under-trial accused undergoing a trial in a military court,” the Ministry added.

The petitioner’s counsel urged the court to allow Mudassar’s family to meet him. The court directed the Defence Ministry’s representative to arrange a meeting between Mudassar and his family in accordance with the law.

Imaan Mazari advocate represented petitioner Nazima Fatehyab in the court while assistant attorney general and Defence Ministry’s Brig Falak Naz appeared in the court.