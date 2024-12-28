DG immigration claims passport backlog cleared

The backlog of pending passports across Pakistan has been successfully cleared, according to Mustafa Jamal Qazi, the Director General of Immigration and Passports.

During a surprise visit to the passport production unit, the DG reviewed the printing and issuance process and provided an update on the progress.

Since July 1, a record total of 3,376,510 passports have been printed, including 776,451 in the normal category, 1,896,403 in the urgent category, and 703,656 in the fast-track category, he noted.

DG passport credited the hard work and dedication of the production team, which worked continuously to meet the high demand and achieve this significant milestone.

With the backlog now cleared, citizens are advised to directly collect their passports from regional passport offices without waiting for notifications through message or email, as the delivery process has been completed. said DG. Qazi also emphasised that the timely issuance of passports will continue, aiming to provide convenience to applicants moving forward.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that the long-standing backlog of passports has been completely cleared.

Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the newly built state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office with an aim to provide better services to citizens, with the Islamabad Regional Passport Office now operating 24/7. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mohsin Naqvi announced a series of reforms and improvements in passport services nationwide. He stated that 24/7 passport issuance services would soon be available at NADRA mega centres in 14 cities, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for the public. The Minister revealed that the long-standing backlog in passport processing has been completely eliminated. “Citizens will now receive their passports on time,” he assured, adding that previously, delays of up to six months were common. The inauguration ceremony also highlighted the Minister’s vision for improved service delivery. Naqvi toured the new reception area, online services section, production centre, and data centre, praising the upgraded facilities. He presented shields and cash prizes to staff members who had shown exceptional performance in passport production. The Minister also announced plans to establish model passport centres in Karachi and Lahore, further expanding the availability of top-tier services across the country.