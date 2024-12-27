Taylor Fritz motivated for Slam success after low-key off-season

Taylor Fritz said Friday he strategically limited his workload during the brief tennis off-season before heading to Australia to begin 2025, learning that less can sometimes be more.

The American world number four is coming off a breakthrough year, losing the title match at the ATP Finals in Turin last month to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

That came only weeks after playing the US Open final against the Italian, his first visit to a Grand Slam decider.

He arrived in Perth for the 18-nation mixed-teams United Cup this week eager to join teammate and women’s world number three Coco Gauff to kickstart their season ahead of the Australian Open next month.

Fritz said he had enjoyed his handful of weeks away from the court.

“As I’ve gotten a bit older, it’s not so much about absolutely killing myself as much as I can in the off-season,” he said.

“It’s about training but still feeling recharged and ready to go. I’m very motivated to come back out and be ready to play in Australia.

“It’s about finding the balance between working as much as I can but still not almost burning myself out just so I’m feeling good coming here.

“Obviously, the main focus is going to be the Australian Open,” he added. “Hopefully a deep run at the Slams (this year).” Gauff claimed the trophy at the women’s WTA Finals in Riyadh – her third of the season – and said she too was happy to be back on the circuit and looking forward to Sunday’s opening showdown with Canada.