Why did Salman Khan ask Mika to remove Katrina from song’s lyrics?

Indian singer Mika Singh has revealed he once removed Katrina from his song’s lyrics after Bollywood star Salman Khan requested him to do so.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the singer opened up on his relationship with Bollywood superstar and the camaraderie they share.

Recalling an instance when he was writing a song for the 2011 movie ‘Loot,’ Mika Singh said that Salman Khan requested him to remove the word ‘Katrina’ from the song and he complied.

The interviewer asked Mika Singh about the reports that he changed the lyrics of one of his songs at the Bollywood star’s request.

Responding to the question, he said, “Ha ji Kiya tha maine change paar par usme woh naraz nahi the loot toh pehle aa gaye, loot ke baad maine bahut sare gane gaye loot tak toh mera koi gana tha hi nahi unke saath.” (Yes, I made the change, but Salman Khan was never upset about it. At the time of Loot, I hadn’t sung any songs for him. It was only after that film that I started working on multiple projects with him).”

Meanwhile, the Indian singer maintained that it was not his intention to use the word, but it was his style of creating a song for a film based on the movie’s requirements.

“The character in the song needed specific lyrics to fit the narrative. Salman suggested changing the name and I replaced Katrina with Jacquelina,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Singh has sung several songs for the Bollywood star, including ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ ‘440 Volt’ from ‘Sultan,’ ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ from ‘Kick’ and ‘Milegi Milegi’ from ‘Race 3.’