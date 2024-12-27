Hania breaks silence on Dallas event controversy

Pakistan actress Hania Aamir has revealed the reason behind her abrupt departure from a meet-and-greet show in Dallas, US.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star alongside superstar Fahad Mustafa was recently in Dallas for a promotional event for their blockbuster drama ‘Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum’ where they were expected to meet fans.

However, the audience members at the event were left disappointed after she left the show early.

Now, Hania Aamir has broken her silence on the controversy around her abrupt departure from the event.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Pakistan actress claimed that one of the organisers misbehaved with her manager and also hurled abuses at her and members of her team.

“Everyone saw videos of me walking to the crowd and taking pictures and everything was fine. When I was going back to my seat I heard one of the organisers verbally abuse my manager. So I walked up to her and asked what had happened and told the man that he cannot speak to her like this. She was so distraught that she went backstage. I followed her to make sure she was okay and Fahad being a gentleman also came to check up on her,” Hania Aamir wrote in her post.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star maintained that the man verbally abused them when she was taking photos with the fans at the back of the stage.

“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names, telling us to get out, called off the security protocols and verbally assaulted us even more. We were rushed out by our promoter Arif Khan to not further escalate anything and we managed a personal means of transport to get back safely to the hotel,” she wrote.

It is worth noting that Hania Aamir most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.