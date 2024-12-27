17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: President Zardari pledges to protect rights of all provinces

President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here on Friday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people and the country.

He stated that if there is any superpower, Pakistan also has its own superpower, which is the power of its people.

President highlighted the party’s achievements, including the reversal of the verdict against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto 45 years after his execution. He reiterated the party’s loyalty to the people, the federation, and Pakistan, emphasizing the need to protect the country.

The president assured the nation that despite challenges, the party is committed to resolving issues and ensuring the provision of basic necessities like water and gas. He promised that the rights of all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, will be protected.

He also expressed his optimism about the country’s future, stating that modern advancements will benefit humanity and, by extension, Pakistan. He urged the people not to worry, as the party will provide good news and ensure the country’s stability.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Asharaf highlighted the accomplishments of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during PPP’s tenure 2008.

He praised the party’s leadership, particularly President Asif Ali Zardari, for taking charge of the government amidst numerous economic and employment challenges.

Addressing the 17th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday, he noted that Asif Ali Zardari’s presidency was marked by several significant achievements, including the transfer of presidential powers to the parliament, the launch of the Benazir Income Support Program, and the recognition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as separate entities.

He said that the President Asif Ali Zardari also apologized to the people of Balochistan and worked towards the prosperity of Punjab and Sindh.

Ashraf emphasized that Zardari’s leadership during a critical period in Pakistan’s history, symbolized by his slogan “Pakistan Khappay,” helped save the federation. He concluded that the PPP’s mission has always been to uphold Pakistan’s greatness, and the party’s widespread presence and strength are a testament to its enduring legacy.

CM Sindh Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the 17th anniversary of her assassination, remembering her as a courageous champion of democracy and the marginalized.

Murad Shah lauded Bhutto as the Islamic world’s first female Prime Minister, praising her unwavering stance against terrorism and dictatorship. He described her as a symbol of the federation and a tireless advocate for farmers, labourers, and the middle class, stating that her political legacy focused on improving the lives of Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens.

The CM highlighted Bhutto’s two terms in office, emphasising the positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged. He drew parallels between her bravery and that of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, stressing her commitment to democracy even in the face of death.

Shah condemned her assassination as a tragic attempt to undermine Pakistan’s progress and extinguish the hopes of its impoverished population. However, he affirmed that her mission continues through Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, he said, carries on her fight for social justice.

The Sindh government, Murad Shah declared remains dedicated to realising Bhutto’s vision of a prosperous and equitable society. Solemn ceremonies across Sindh marked the anniversary, reflecting the enduring legacy of a leader who gave her life for democracy and social justice.