Police gearing up operation against Kacha criminals

Punjab Police has achieved a significant achievement in the wake of the tragic martyrdom of 12 policemen in the Machka incident. The force is now gearing up for a major operation against the notorious Kacha criminals. Following instructions from IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal has arrived in Kacha Machaka to oversee the operation, said a press released issued here on Friday. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal revealed that during the targeted operation after the Machka tragedy, 15 dangerous dacoits were killed, including leaders of the criminal gangs. Notably, one of the dacoits, with a bounty of Rs. 10 million, was among those eliminated. Intelligence-based operations are ongoing, utilizing bulletproof mobile vans, armored vehicles, and riverboats to target Kacha dacoits. The DPO highlighted that preparations for a major police operation in Kacha are underway, coinciding with the completion of the sugarcane harvest. Police forces have re-established their positions in the area, with three police camps set up along the Punjab-Sindh border on the Indus River. Furthermore, eight additional police posts have been established at the River Rescue Dam in Machaka, and a soling track is being constructed to facilitate movement and access to riverine areas.