KP Govt continues efforts for peaceful resolution of Kurram issue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to resolving the ongoing issues in Kurram, emphasizing their efforts to find a peaceful solution for the people facing difficulties in the region.

In a statement, the Chief Minister acknowledged the hardships being experienced by the citizens of Kurram and assured that the government is utilizing all available resources to alleviate their problems.

“We are fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kurram, and we are working diligently to bring an end to their suffering,” said Gandapur. “Our goal is to find a peaceful resolution to the Kurram issue and ensure the well-being of its residents.”

In light of the current road closures in Kurram, the provincial government has initiated a helicopter service to provide essential support and transport for the affected people. This service was launched under the special instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to facilitate the movement of people and supplies while land routes remain inaccessible.

So far, the government’s MI-17 helicopter has completed six flights, providing air transport to a total of 145 people. These flights have included the transportation of children, women, students, and patients, as well as important supplies such as milk packets for children. In addition, 29 people were transferred from Peshawar to Parachinar, while 31 people were brought from Parachinar to Kohat.

The third helicopter flight transported 10 people and one deceased body from Kohat to Parachinar, followed by a fourth flight that carried another 31 people from Parachinar to Kohat. The fifth flight moved five people from Kohat to Parachinar, and the final flight brought 39 people, including eight children, from Parachinar to Peshawar.