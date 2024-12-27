Light rain brings chill to Lahore weather

The provincial metropolis of Lahore received light rain coupled with cold winds on Friday which turned the cold weather into chilly. The current Lahore weather pattern shows a departure from recent dry conditions, with areas including Gulberg, Garden Town, and Jail Road receiving morning drizzle. Residents noted further drop in temperature as the precipitation continued through the early hours as the light rain continued. The Meteorological Department’s Lahore weather forecast suggests more rainfall throughout the day. This weather system marks an end to the dry cold spell that had previously affected the metropolitan area. Environmental monitoring stations across Lahore have recorded improvements in air quality following the rainfall. The precipitation has helped disperse fog that had been impacting visibility in various parts of the city.