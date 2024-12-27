Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Remembering the leader who fought for democracy, peace

Late Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the first former women prime minister of the Muslim World and twice premier of Pakistan, was paid rich tributes by political leaders, civil society and academia for her great services to democracy on her 17th death anniversary on Friday.

“The sweet memories of charismatic leader Benazir Bhutto are still alive in the hearts and minds of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who remembered her as a true champion of democracy, a role model and harbinger of peace,” said Sardar Ali Khan, former senator while talking to APP.

Besides collective prayers, Quran Khwani and condolence references were also being held by PPP workers in KP where speakers paid glowing tributes to her political services to the nation. On December 27, 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a terrorist attack after addressing a mammoth election rally at historic Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi that left the entire nation in endless mourning and deep shock.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, 54, was one of the very few international stature personalities, who embraced martyrdom while being surrounded by a sea of supporters outside Liaquat Bagh and immortalized forever.

A leader of great quality of head and hearts with a taste of political know-how, Benazir Bhutto had left a luxurious life and came to Pakistan after the exile on October 18, 2007, with an aim to rid the country of dictatorship and put it on path of democracy, peace and development. “Despite severe threats to her life, the daughter of one of Pakistan’s most charismatic politicians and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had followed the rich tradition of her illustrious family and did not flee danger, but instead embraced martyrdom by not bowing to pessimists and dictatorial forces,” said Sardar Ali.

On October 18, 2007, when she arrived at Karachi from Dubai, hundreds of thousands of her supporters from across Pakistan thronged the port city to welcome her beloved leader.

“Even the deadly explosion at Karsaz Karachi’s rally where about 140 people were killed and more than 450 wounded could not deter her from political struggle as the celebrated leader knew that only democracy was a remedy to the topsy-turvy setup of the country, elimination of terrorism, solutions of economic and peoples’ problems at that time,” he said.

“Death was meaningless for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed as she came to Pakistan for the socioeconomic emancipation of poor and underprivileged, revival of genuine democracy and peace in the country despite severe threats to her life and was imortalized while staying among people outside Liaquat Bagh,” said Malik Azmat, former Minister of State while talking to APP.

“BB Shaheed lived for people and died for them,” he said, adding Benazir Bhutto always thought about the welfare of 240 million Pakistanis being an international leader and openly condemned terrorism that cost her life.”

He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred when she tried to restore genuine democracy and peace in Pakistan besides bringing Muslim countries and the West closer. Azmat said the imperialists and inimical forces removed her from the political scene in a bid to destabilise Pakistan and keep people backward.

“Benazir Bhutto Shaheed loved Islam from the core of her heart and had a great regard for eastern values and culture. In spite of her education in top universities and colleges of the west and two-times elected former PM, she upheld the eastern traditions and did not deviate from the Islamic teachings,” he said.

“Benazir Bhutto proved her claim to be the “Daughter of the East” as she always covered her head with her traditional white headscarf and never shook hand with any dignitary, which spoke of her great love for Islam.” He said even the opponents and critics believe that the country had never produced the leaders that matched Bhuttos politcal acumen and democratic struggle.

Hamza Khan, PMLN Nowshera President said Benazir Bhutto’s thinking was democratic and progressive as she wanted to strengthen democracy in Pakistan. He said BB kept the torch of democracy alive by shedding her blood at Liaquat Bagh.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that Benazir Bhutto’s assassination was a great loss to the country as she was the identity of Pakistan. He said her assassination had saddened entire progressive and democratic leaders in the world.

He said the forces loyal to democracy should now learned that wrangling between the political parties would only strengthen hands of anti democratic forces.

Senator Sardar Ali said that ‘Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat’ considered KP as her second home and loved Pasthuns as she knew that they had greatly suffered during the war on terror.

“On December 1, 2007, when she came to Peshawar during her election campaign amid “Geye Bhutto and Long Live Benazir” full throated slogans from hundreds of thousands of PPP supporters, BB said, I seek your help and cooperation to turn this land of Pashtuns into a peaceful zone. “I appeal to you not to fall into the trap of those, who believe in violence and extremism. Reject those who want to form their government at gunpoint. I ask my Pashtun brothers to come forward for peace and support the People’s Party.” He said Benazir Bhutto was very keen in renaming NWFP, provincial autonomy to smaller federating units and setting up of trade activities with regional countries on the pattern of European Union, adding BB’s wishes were later materialized by PPP led Govt.