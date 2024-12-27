Empowering voices for nutrition

As part of the global preparations for the Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2025, set to take place in March 2025 in Paris, France, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and the National Alliance for Safe Food (NAFS) successfully convened the “Little Leaders, Big Impact – Children/Youth Nutrition Dialogue” at the Avari Hotel in Lahore. This dialogue is one of the critical steps to elevate local voices and ensure they contribute to shaping global discussions on nutrition and food systems at the upcoming summit.

The N4G Summit serves as a pivotal platform to mobilize financial, political, and community action for tackling malnutrition and improving nutrition outcomes worldwide. These dialogues in Pakistan aim to connect grassroots perspectives with the global agenda, ensuring inclusive and impactful contributions to the summit.

The event, themed “Shaping the Future of Food Systems and Nutrition,” empowered children and youth to engage in meaningful discussions about good nourishment and the future of global nutrition. Participants explored key concepts of nutrition, identified challenges, and proposed youth-led solutions to improve nourishment across communities.

The dialogue began with a recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a welcome address by Rana Awais Khan, Chairman – National Alliance for Safe Food. Mr. Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, provided opening remarks, highlighting the current status of malnutrition in Pakistan and the importance of youth-led initiatives in tackling these challenges. Participants engaged in interactive sessions moderated by Dr. Hafiz Rehan Nadeem, President of NAFS, and explored creative activities such as collages and group discussions to propose innovative solutions for addressing malnutrition. The dialogue culminated with presentations of their ideas, followed by remarks from guest dignitaries and a summary of actionable outcomes.