Balochistan Celebrates Quaid Day with Resolve to Follow his Path

On December 25, 2024, the 148th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Balochistan. Various events took place, including seminars, speech competitions, sports activities, free medical camps, and tree plantation drives in cities such as Quetta, Sibbi, Noshki, Loralai, Ziarat, and Khuzdar. People from all walks of life, especially the youth, participated fully in these celebrations. The main event was held at Quaid’s residency in Ziarat, where civil and military leadership, along with families of the martyrs, gathered to honour the founder of the nation.

In addition to the celebrations for Quaid Day, the Christian community also marked Christmas with prayers for the successful development of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam’s determination, fighting spirit, and leadership were instrumental in realizing the Two Nation Theory, which ultimately led to the division of the South Asian subcontinent and the birth of Pakistan. His ideas and leadership profoundly influenced the socio-political landscape of South Asia.

Jinnah’s nobility and strength of character served as a source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Even his opponents respected him for his uprightness, honesty, integrity, and conviction. He was a man of principles, and his actions were beyond reproach. His unwavering belief in the Two Nation Theory was pivotal in the creation of Pakistan.

The entire nation commemorates the founder with the utmost reverence and admiration. We are thankful to Allah Almighty for granting us a leader who united the Muslims of the subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland. Observing Quaid Day is a vital opportunity for us to consolidate our path forward, drawing inspiration from his steadfast commitment to a just and progressive society. His guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline remain essential as we strive to overcome the socio-economic and political challenges facing our nation today. Furthermore, as the Christian community celebrated Christmas, they too prayed for the continued development of Pakistan.