Military courts sentence 60 more civilians to jail terms

Military courts have sentenced 60 more civilians to prison terms for their roles in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots on May 9, 2023, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The latest sentences come just days after the ISPR announced that 25 civilians had been handed prison terms for their involvement in the same events. Among those sentenced is Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been given a 10-year sentence.

The individuals have been convicted for their involvement in violent attacks on key military and government facilities, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the ISI office in Faisalabad, and Bannu Cantt, among others, the ISPR stated.

“Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidences, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the statement said.

The statement further emphasised that all individuals sentenced have the legal right to appeal, as outlined by the country’s laws.

The military’s media wing said that proceedings have been completed against nine additional accused individuals in the May 9 cases. “The nation, government, and armed forces remain resolute in their commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the inviolable authority of the state,” the ISPR concluded.

The United States and the United Kingdom questioned the trial and conviction of civilians in military courts in Pakistan, a day after the European Union (EU) expressed the similar concerns. In a statement, the State Department said that the US was deeply concerned that Pakistani civilians had been sentenced by a military tribunal for their involvement in protests on May 9, 2023. “These military courts lack judicial independence, transparency, and due process guarantees,” it said.

“The US continues to call on Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process, as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.”

Earlier a statement issued in London by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) said that trying civilians in military courts lacked transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial. “We call on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Right,” read the FCO statement.

The EU on Sunday had expressed concerns over the conviction of 25 civilians, insisting the verdict was inconsistent with Pakistan’s commitments to ensure a “fair and public” trial of every person.

“The European Union notes with concern the sentencing of twenty-five civilians by a military court on 21 December in Pakistan,” read a statement issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels.

“These verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR),” the statement added.

It also pointed out that under the EU’s generalised scheme of preferences plus (GSP+), beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to implement effectively 27 international core conventions – including the ICCPR – in order to continue benefitting from GSP+ status. In response to concerns raised by foreign countries, the Foreign Office (FO) clarified on Tuesday that the military courts’ verdicts were issued in accordance with a law passed by Parliament and aligned with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling.

“Pakistan is fully committed to upholding all its international human rights obligations,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated.