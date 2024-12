Bilawal urges unity to tackle challenges on BB’s martyrdom anniversary

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th martyrdom anniversary, commemorating her unparalleled sacrifices, unwavering leadership, and enduring legacy for Pakistan.

He emphasized that her life was an embodiment of courage, resilience, and hope for millions of Pakistanis, rooted deeply in the vision of her father, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founding leader of the PPP.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not just a political figure but a beacon of hope for the marginalized, the oppressed, and the forgotten. Her unwavering commitment to her father’s vision of an egalitarian and prosperous Pakistan remains an inspiration for all of us. Like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, she believed in the power of the people and the importance of empowering workers, farmers, and the underprivileged as a cornerstone for national progress. Her philosophy of reconciliation, consultation, and understanding diverse perspectives laid the foundation for a forward-looking Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed his resolve to carry forward her legacy. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned a Pakistan where every citizen would have equal opportunities and access to resources, irrespective of their background. We are determined to follow her philosophy of human liberty and democratic norms, continuing our fight against terrorism, extremism, and any forces that threaten Pakistan’s stability,” he stated.

Chairman also reiterated his commitment to addressing international issues, including the unresolved matters of Palestine and Kashmir. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the Islamic world’s first elected female prime minister, and her statesmanship serves as a guiding principle for addressing global challenges and advocating for the rights of oppressed nations. We remain steadfast in our stance on these vital issues,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto called on the nation to unite in overcoming challenges to democracy and constitutional governance. “Her life serves as a lesson in resilience and dedication to a cause greater than oneself. The best way to pay tribute to her is to realize her vision of a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Pakistan where the dignity of every individual is upheld,” he urged.

He appealed to party workers and the nation to renew their commitment to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s principles of democracy, tolerance, and social justice.

“Her life and sacrifice are enduring testaments to her struggle for a just and equitable society. It is our responsibility to realize her dream of a Pakistan free from political, social, and economic exploitation. The time is near when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s vision of a just Pakistan will become a reality,” he said.

Separately, President, Asif Ali Zardari, on the 17th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto eulogized her political legacy and courage. In his message issued from the President’s Office, Asif Ali Zardari said, “Today, we are observing the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. On this day, we honour a leader who embodied the very spirit of hope, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and justice.”