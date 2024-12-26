Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday, welcoming the convictions of those involved in May 9 arson, underlined the need for military trial of its mastermind and his accomplices.

Talking to the media, the minister said the military courts have convicted some 60 individuals involved in the May 9 attacks on Lahore’s Jinnah House, PAF Airbase Mianwali, Qila Chakdara, and other sensitive installations.

“This is a significant step forward, as those responsible for attacking sensitive installations have been brought to justice,” he said, while attributing the attacks to a “nefarious conspiracy masterminded by the PTI founder”.

He declared it a landmark day for Pakistan as justice was served to those who attempted to undermine the nation’s defense institutions. “This will strengthen national security, establish the rule of law, and ensure that no one dares to attack defense installations again for fulfilling the dreams of the enemies,” he added.

“This day marks a turning point for Pakistan. Justice has been served, and the rule of law has prevailed. The martyrs can now rest in peace knowing their sacrifices have been honored,” he remarked.

Highlighting the due process of the law followed during the trials, he said the decisions in these cases were not taken in the haste. “The prosecution spent extensive time gathering evidence and ensuring all legal requirements during the trial process,” he explained.

The trials adhered to Pakistan’s constitutional framework and international treaties, he said while stressing on the right to fair trial given to the accused.

“The accused were given opportunities to engage legal counsel of their choice, access court records, and meet their families,” he said, adding the trials were not conducted in absentia.

He said the convicted individuals have two avenues for appeal as they could appeal within the military judicial hierarchy and through writ petitions in high courts.

The minister said there are irrefutable evidence, including video and technical records, demonstrating the involvement of the convicted individuals in vandalism and arson on May 9. “These individuals attacked the Jinnah House, destroyed national symbols, and desecrated the uniforms of our brave soldiers,” he regretted.

He also condemned the burning of an aircraft displayed at the Mianwali Airbase, which had been used by national hero MM Alam.

On the occasion, the minister criticized ongoing efforts by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to weaken the nation through foreign lobbying and misinformation campaigns, asserting that these attempts would not succeed.

He said the country is on the path of progress which is also admitted by the PTI founder today in conversation with the media.