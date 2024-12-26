CJCSC meets Kuwait’s crown prince, discusses defence cooperation

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and discussed bilateral issues and defence cooperation, the army’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Gen Mirza is on an official visit to Kuwait. During his visit, Gen Mirza called upon Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah as well as other state officials. He also met Under Secretary Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee, Under Secretary Ministry of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah, and Acting Chief of Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah.

“Bilateral issues and defence cooperation were discussed during the high-level meetings,” the statement said.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitments and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of defence and security, the press release added.

The CJCSC also visited Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on training activities being conducted at the Academy.

“Earlier upon arrival at the Kuwait HQ Chief of Staff, a smartly turned-out contingent presented a ‘Guard of Honour’ to Gen Mirza,” the press release said.

Both nations share congenial bilateral relationships grounded in culture and religion. Pakistan supported Kuwait during the Covid-19 pandemic by sending medical professionals, while Kuwait has extended aid to Pakistan during natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.

Earlier in September, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal had said that four countries including Kuwait had allocated $27 billion for investment through launching various mega projects in Pakistan under the framework of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“The SIFC is a very useful institution and framework under which our four brother countries have allocated $27bn for investment. Saudi Arabia allocated $5bn, UAE and Kuwait $10bn each and Azerbaijan $2bn,” he had said while responding to various questions at a press conference in Lahore. Last year, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also met former crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and the two sides agreed to deepen the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir had also met the former Kuwait crown prince during an official visit to the Gulf state on Nov 28 of last year. The army chief was accompanied by a delegation comprising interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials.