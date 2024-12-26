Riffat Mukhtar assumes charge as 23rd IG of NHMP

A Grade (21) officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Riffat Mukhtar, has assumed the charge as 23rd Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP). The new IG brings extensive experience from different fields of policing and is widely regarded as a highly competent, professional and honest officer with an outstanding service record. Previously, he served as additional secretary at the Ministry of Interior, and throughout his career, he has held various significant positions, most notably as the IG of Police, in Sindh.

Moreover, he has also served as RPO in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, said a press release issued here on Thursday. Upon his arrival at the NHMP Central Police Office in Islamabad, he was given a guard of honour, officers were introduced to him, and a detailed presentation was also given. While Addressing, Mukhtar stated, “It is a privilege to lead a department renowned for its integrity in Pakistan and worldwide.” The new IG, NHMP, expressed his commitment to further strengthening the institution and serving the public.