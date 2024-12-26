Pakistan, Turkiye to explore new opportunities in agriculture sector

Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to explore new opportunities for collaboration in agriculture under the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), focusing on enhancing trade and technology transfer, Pakistan’s Ministry for National Food Security and Research said on Thursday.

During a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer highlighted Pakistan’s capacity to export premium agricultural products, including rice, wheat, mangoes, and dry fruits.

He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to boost agricultural exports to Turkiye, emphasising the mutual economic benefits of enhanced trade relations. “The agricultural sector holds significant potential for fostering economic opportunities between the two nations,” Tanveer said.

The two sides also discussed the establishment of joint ventures in agricultural mechanisation, aquaculture breeding, and advanced irrigation systems to modernise farming practices.

The Turkish delegation praised the quality of Pakistan’s agricultural products and reiterated its interest in strengthening cooperation in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Tanveer underlined Pakistan’s commitment to long-term partnerships with Turkiye to unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector. The move aims to generate economic opportunities and expand bilateral ties, the ministry’s statement said.