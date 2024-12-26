Expats have rejected PTI’s call against sending remittances: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is staging drama of negotiations on the one hand and spreading the message of civil disobedience on the other. She said that PTI’s leading figures, such as Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Shehzad Akbar were calling upon overseas Pakistanis on social media not to send remittances to the homeland. However, she added overseas Pakistanis have rejected the mischief and the anti-country actions of the party and sent the highest-ever remittances in the history of Pakistan this year. The information minister stressed that Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country. “Pakistan will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters. Those who claimed they will free the country from American slavery are now begging the US for intervention,” she added. The prisoner in Adiala Jail is ready to beg anyone to secure his release, Azma added.