Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

A Palestinian TV channel affiliated with a group said five of its journalists were killed Thursday in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in Gaza. A missile hit the journalists’ broadcast truck as it was parked in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a statement from their employer, Al-Quds Today. The station identified the five staffers as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Khalil, Fadi Hassouna and Mohammed Al-Lada’a. They were killed “while performing their journalistic and humanitarian duty”, the statement said.