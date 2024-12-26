Planning minister chairs meeting on 100MW solar power plant for GB

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the installation of a 100-MW solar power plant in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), an area that remained neglected and faced long-duration electricity load-shedding.

The meeting was attended by the GB Chief Secretary, Chief Minister of Kashmir Affairs & GB, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Chief of the Energy Ministry of Planning and senior officers concerned, according to a news release.

Addressing the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal termed the severe power shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan as criminal negligence and said that the 18-hour load shedding was creating a sense of deprivation among the people. He stated that in such circumstances, no investor would be willing to invest in the area.

During his recent visit to China, the minister mentioned that he invited Chinese companies to install solar systems in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He directed the Power Division to immediately initiate work on solar energy and complete a transparent bidding process to select the best company for the purpose.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that off-grid solar power was the best source of providing electricity and emphasized that immediate steps should be taken for this project.

He also directed that a clear time-line and matrix be set to increase power generation in GB, instructing that the solar project be included in PC-1 and a comprehensive strategy be prepared for its generation and operation.

He stressed the need for the early completion of energy projects in Gilgit-Baltistan under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The meeting appreciated the early completion of the Naltar 16 MW Hydropower Project, calling it a ‘welcoming’ and ‘important step’ toward resolving the energy crisis.