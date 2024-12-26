Foreign reserves stand at $16.3 billon: SBP

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,371.5 million as of December 20, 2024, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to breakup figures, foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 11,853.5 million whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at US$ 4,518.0 million.

During the week ended on December 20, 2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 228 million to US$ 11,853.5 million due to external debt repayments.