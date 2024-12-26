Alhamra chairman expresses profound grief over the passing of Bapsi

The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of globally acclaimed author and intellectual Bapsi Sidhwa.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi offered heartfelt condolences and paid rich tributes to her monumental contributions to literature.

In his statement, Chairman Razi Ahmed remarked, “Bapsi Sidhwa’s passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of literature. She was a distinguished figure who frequently participated in the Lahore Literary Festival. Her work as a playwright, novelist, and esteemed educator will be remembered for generations.”

Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Her English novels played a pivotal role in bringing South Asian and Pakistani fiction to the global stage. The Government of Pakistan honoured her with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for her exceptional literary contributions. Her departure has left a void that will be felt for a long time.”

Bapsi Sidhwa was born on August 11, 1938, in Karachi. Her family later moved to Lahore, where she graduated from Kinnaird College with a Bachelor of Arts. She eventually relocated to Houston, Texas, where she was associated with several prestigious American universities as a professor and mentor in fiction writing.

Although Sidhwa spoke Gujarati and Urdu at home, she chose English for her creative expression, crafting masterpieces that resonated across cultures. Among her celebrated novels, Ice Candy Man and The Crow Eaters are literary milestones. Her works have been translated into numerous significant languages, and several have been adapted into movies, further amplifying her global legacy.

Bapsi Sidhwa’s extraordinary life and contributions to literature remain a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of her enduring impact on global and South Asian literary landscapes.