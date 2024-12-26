realme Closes 2024 with Record-Breaking Growth and Launches the Industry’s Best Waterproof Smartphone, the realme C75

Lahore – 26 December 2024: As the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world, realme has cemented its place as a trailblazer in the tech industry. With an impressive 11% market share in Pakistan, a staggering growth from just 3% last year, realme now ranks among the top four smartphone brands in the country, surpassing industry giants. Globally, the brand achieved 1443% YOY growth in the first half of 2024, a feat that underscores its relentless innovation and consumer focus.

In Pakistan, realme has doubled its monthly sales volume in 2024, assembling devices locally to meet growing demand. This surge in popularity reflects the brand’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible, while also contributing to the economy with a workforce of 412 employees and expanding job opportunities.

realme also became the first smartphone brand in Pakistan to introduce a 24-month extended warranty across its product lineup in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative reflects realme’s unwavering confidence in the reliability of its devices and its dedication to providing unparalleled value to its users.

The commitment to quality is further reinforced with the realme C75, which comes with an exclusive one-year water damage warranty, setting a new benchmark for industry standards. Priced at just PKR 49,999, the realme C75 brings flagship-level features to an entry-level smartphone, including:

IP69 Rating: Unprecedented water and dust resistance, capable of withstanding high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Unprecedented water and dust resistance, capable of withstanding high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. 6000mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging: Offering all-day power with quick recharge times, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Offering all-day power with quick recharge times, ensuring seamless connectivity. ArmorShell Glass Protection: Enhanced shock resistance for durability in everyday and rugged conditions.

Enhanced shock resistance for durability in everyday and rugged conditions. Helio G92 Max Chipset with 90Hz Display: A powerful 4G chip with an octa-core design and clock speeds up to 2GHz delivering smooth gaming and multitasking experiences with crystal-clear visuals. Up to 8GB + 16GB dynamic RAM provides enough memory for games and apps to run smoothly.

The C75 reflects realme’s philosophy of balancing affordability and premium features, setting new standards in the tech space. Designed with an IP69 rating, the C75 offers unparalleled water and dust resistance, making it perfect for users with active lifestyles and even redefining how they clean and maintain their smartphones. Whether rinsing under water or enduring harsh environmental conditions, the C75’s durability redefines expectations for smartphones.

This launch marks not just the introduction of an innovative product but also a celebration of realme’s extraordinary year, including record-breaking sales of its flagship GT 6, the popular realme 12+ and 13+, and the affordable yet powerful C-series models.

With a strong focus on the needs of young and dynamic users, realme continues to prove that it is not just a brand but a partner in technology for the modern generation. As it closes 2024 with a momentous event in Lahore, realme looks forward to scaling even greater heights in 2025 with plans to expand its mid-range and flagship offerings further.