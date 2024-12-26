Military Court Sentences 60 More Individuals for May 9 Riots, Including Imran Khan’s Nephew

The military court has sentenced 60 more individuals, including Hassan Khan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, for their involvement in the May 9 riots, according to a statement from the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the Field General Court Martial issued the sentences after reviewing all evidence and ensuring that the legal rights of the convicted individuals were upheld throughout the process. The statement emphasized that due process and proper legal proceedings had been followed.

The ISPR also highlighted that the military trial of all individuals involved in the May 9 disturbances had now concluded. While the convicts were given the right to appeal, the statement reaffirmed that the verdicts were in line with constitutional guarantees.

This development follows the sentencing of 25 civilians on December 21, who received prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their roles in attacks on military facilities in 2023.

The US, UK, and EU had raised concerns about the military courts’ verdicts, citing potential violations of international law.

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office addressed these concerns, emphasizing that the military court judgments were based on legislation passed by parliament and aligned with the Supreme Court’s ruling. A spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, assured that Pakistan remains committed to fulfilling all of its international human rights obligations.