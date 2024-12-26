Govt insists on military trials for May 9 rioters

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has stated that attacks on military installations will be tried in military courts and urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to refrain from politicising or disputing the matter.

During a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he criticised PTI for using military courts as a political tool, aiming to create controversy around them. He clarified that military courts only handle cases involving attacks on defence establishments, citing incidents such as the attacks on the Corps Commander’s House, Mardan, and Bala Hisar.

“When an attack is carried out on a defence institution or its property is set ablaze, it becomes the responsibility of the relevant authorities to apprehend the culprits. Just as railway police handle crimes on railway premises, military courts address offenses targeting military assets. So, when attacks on military assets occur, the Military Act is enforced”, he explained.

While highlighting the PTI’s shifting stance, he recalled that during Imran Khan’s tenure, military court trials were praised. “Statements praising the military courts from PTI’s leadership are still available on social media. Yet now, the same individuals are lobbying internationally against these courts,” Tarar remarked.

The information minister assured that military trials adhere to fair trial principles. “The accused are granted the right to a lawyer, meetings with family, and the right of appeal. Trials are conducted in the physical presence of the accused. In addition, decisions can be appealed either within the military judicial framework or through the High Court,” he stated.

Tarar dismissed claims of injustice in military trials, asserting that no laws-domestic or international-were violated. He called on PTI to stop politicising the issue, utilise the available right of appeal mechanisms, and acknowledge the events of May 9 as a grave mistake. “Unfortunately, some PTI members still justify the actions of that day,” he concluded.

Last week, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots in May 2023.

The convicts were found guilty of attacking key sites such as Jinnah House, General Headquarters (GHQ), and Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali.