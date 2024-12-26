CM Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous & inclusive Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are establishing such a Punjab where no one should face any kind of fear, intimidation or threat. I am paying special attention to establishing a safe society for the Christian community. It is a matter of great rejoice that such a Punjab is being established, where we also celebrate Eid, Christmas, Easter, Diwali and all other festivals. Guru Nanak’s Birth Anniversary, Baisakhi and Holi are also celebrated in Punjab. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a ‘Minority Card’ is being launched. The ‘Minority Card’ will provide financial assistance to the needy minority brothers and sisters every three months for living a decent life. The ‘Minority Card’ will be launched in the beginning of the year 2025.”

While speaking as a special guest at the Christmas ceremony at Lahore’s large Church House of Prayer, she said, “I extend my greetings to the minority sisters, brothers and elders participating in the Christmas ceremony. Happy Christmas to all of you. I thank the Christian community for including me in their festivities. I avoid visiting at night, but I have come specially to participate in the celebrations of the Christian community. I felt overjoyed to participate in the colourful Christmas ceremony. I felt pleased to see the attentiveness with which the Christian community was praying, May Allah Almighty hear all your prayers definitely.”

She added, “I studied for 11 years in the Convent of Jesus and Mary, I received education among nuns, sisters and fathers. At the Christmas ceremony, I remembered my student days spent at the Convent of Jesus and Mary. Every year, when there was a Christmas ceremony at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, the Christmas choir used to stand in the front line for presentation. The girls and children present at the Christmas ceremony all look beautiful. While coming from home, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif sent a message to wish the Christian community a happy Christmas. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has taught me that the first verse of the Holy Quran is Alhamdulillah Rabb Ul-Alaameen, ‘All praise is for the Allah Almighty Who is the Creator of all the worlds,’ not just the Lord of Muslims.”

CM Punjab said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif often says that do not use the word minority, minorities are more patriotic than us. This year, I went to Maryamabad, a suburb of Sheikhupura, to participate in the Easter celebration. I went to the houses to congratulate the Christian community, they welcomed me with great love and respect. The Christian mothers and sisters of Maryamabad hugged me, gave me love, made me sit in their homes and offered me food. The Christian community acknowledged that after 120 years a Chief Minister has come to celebrate Easter in Maryamabad Church. My entire focus is on establishing a better Pakistan and a better Punjab for the minority community. The Christian community has made great contributions to the development and progress of Pakistan. I know that you are Pakistanis at heart and love Pakistan immensely. The budget for the Christian community has been increased by 200 percent. If I can, I will increase the budget of the Christian community by 5,000 percent.”

She added, “Increasing the budget of the Christian community is not a favour but rather their due right. We will provide as much financial assistance as we can to the minority community so that the poor minority brothers and sisters do not ask for alms in front of anyone. The state is like a mother. Your Chief Minister is like your mother and a mother does not discriminate between her children. There is no discrimination in the name of religion in my heart and mind. Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and people of other religions are a symbol of pride for us.”

She said, “All communities have an equal share in every project of the Punjab government. The safety and development of the people of Punjab is my foremost responsibility. I am your Chief Minister and I am working day and night for you. Minorities and majority are all equal. I have come to the Christmas festivity so that you feel that we are part and parcel of each other. Whosoever will cause harm to our minority brothers and sisters will cause discomfort to me. It is our first and foremost responsibility to protect the minority community.”

She added, “The doors of my office, heart and home are always open for the minority community. I equally share your rejoice and happiness on every occasion of festivity. I pray that may Allah Almighty always keeps the minority population safe and happy. I came to know that 10,000 people participated in the Christmas ceremony. I brought 10,000 Christmas cakes as it is a small gesture of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s love for the christian community.”