COAS joins Christian community to celebrate Christmas

Underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas here Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church.

The congregation extended a warm welcome to the COAS, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity during this cherished occasion, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On this festive day, the COAS conveyed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation. He emphasized that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill-principles that bind our diverse society together. He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Minorities and the Christian community to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic and national progress, which remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.

During the occasion, General Asim Munir also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.

The COAS remarked that Quaid-e-Azam’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religious tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability.

“As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the COAS concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.