Trade Development Authority conducts national exporters training program

The National Exporters Training Program (NETP) , in cooperation with TDAP’s regional office in Hyderabad, successfully conducted a NETP session in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Export Development Fund (EDF).

The training session, held at the Hyderabad Club, was attended by more than 90 potential exporters, stakeholders, and women entrepreneurs from the Hyderabad region. The participants represented a diverse range of industries, including cotton yarn, vegetables, fruits (mango, banana, and dates), rice, sesame seeds, automotives, pharma, chemicals, and handicrafts.

The objective of the training program was to equip new exporters, potential exporters, and women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge required to succeed in international trade. The program covered key areas such as export process and practices, export procedures and documentation, export financing, payment methods, and terms, as well as export marketing and product promotion.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various trade associations and chambers of commerce and industry, including: Dr Zulfiqar Yousufani President of Sindh Abadgar Board, Zubair Ahmed Bhurt, President of Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahida Rajper, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad DistrictBeenish Kadri, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad Division,Ihsan Nagar, Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Yasir Malak, President of Chamber of Commerce Jamshoro. Divisional President of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Hyderabad,

The prominent role played by the Hyderabad office of TDAP in organizing this successful event is highly appreciated. Their efforts in promoting trade and commerce in the region are commendable.

The participating President of Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and General Secretary Sindh Abadgar Board Hyderabad appreciated the initiative and suggested that TDAP consider organizing similar events in Dadu and Mirpurkhas to benefit a larger number of exporters. The Presidents of Women Chamber of Commerce also commended TDAP’s efforts to engage with women entrepreneurs and young startups, promoting their inclusion in export streams. TDAP Hyderabad and NETP team pledged to continue such training programs on a regular basis, maintaining close liaison with stakeholders to address exporters’ issues. The event concluded with TDAP Hyderabad awarding shields and certificates to Presidents of Chamber of Commerce and participating stakeholders, followed by a vote of thanks.