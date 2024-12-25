Reham Khan’s latest photoshoot sparks another wedding rumours!

Prominent Pakistani anchor and film producer Reham Khan has once again found herself at the centre of attention.

Her latest bridal photoshoot at Lahore’s iconic Badshahi Mosque has sparked speculation about a potential fourth marriage.

Reham, who has been married three times before, is currently married to actor and model Mirza Bilal. The couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media, showcasing their happy moments together. However, the release of Reham’s bridal photos, which show her dressed as a bride in the historic mosque, has raised questions about the status of her current relationship.

Many social media users speculated whether Reham’s marriage with Mirza Bilal had ended, and these photos hinted at her tying the knot for the fourth time. On the other hand, others dismissed these rumours, suggesting that the photo shoot was likely for a bridal campaign or a clothing brand.

Fans who refuted the marriage rumours pointed out recent posts on Reham and Mirza’s Instagram accounts, showing the couple vacationing together in Murree just two weeks ago.

Furthermore, their shared pictures on social media indicate no signs of a breakup.

While the stunning photos continue to circulate, they’ve left fans divided-some captivated by the shoot’s beauty and others questioning if there’s more to the story.