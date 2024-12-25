Murree residents demand protection of Murree forests from timber mafia

Residents of Murree have urgently called on the Punjab government to take action to protect the region’s forests, which have been devastated by wildfires and the illegal activities of the timber mafia. Thousands of valuable trees, including deodar and pine, have been destroyed due to these ongoing threats.

According to locals, with the onset of both summer and winter seasons, vast areas of coniferous forests in Murree and its neighboring areas, including Galyat, are engulfed by forest fires. These fires are one of the major contributors to the loss of forest cover in the region.

Locals believe that these fires are not merely natural occurrences but are deliberately set by the timber mafia to cover up illegal logging operations. This practice results in the destruction of both the trees and rare wildlife species that inhabit these forests.

Zahoor Abbasi, a resident of Phagwari, explained that the protection of Murree’s forests had been a top priority for past rulers. During the British era, strict measures were taken to prevent deforestation and protect the region’s natural beauty and wildlife. Later, in 1964-65, former President Ayub Khan took significant steps to preserve the forests of Murree and Galyat. His initiatives included providing free kerosene stoves to locals to reduce the need for firewood and prevent the cutting of trees.

The Soil Conservation Department was established, and numerous horticultural nurseries were set up in each Union Council for afforestation. Additionally, thousands of fruit trees, such as apples, apricots, and plums, were distributed to encourage locals to engage in horticulture, further reducing pressure on the forests.

However, in recent years, despite efforts from former leaders, the protection of Murree’s forests has been undermined. In 2006, General Pervez Musharraf’s government launched a gasification project to provide locals with an alternative energy source, aiming to prevent deforestation. Unfortunately, the project only benefited a small portion of the urban population in Murree, while the rest of the community still relies on firewood, often sourced from the forests. Sajid Mahmood, a local leader, noted that the high prices of LPG further forced residents to cut down trees for fuel.

Zafar Javed, a resident of Goi Sehhar Bagla, blamed the timber mafia and some locals for starting fires to cover up illegal logging or to create fresh grazing areas for their animals. Despite the frequent fires, the forest staff, responsible for protecting these areas, are often absent or complicit in illegal logging activities. This has led to widespread dissatisfaction among the residents.