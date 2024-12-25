Pak-China Friendship School in Gwadar upgraded to senior level

Pak-China Friendship School, Gwadar, officially known as “Government Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony, Gwadar,” was upgraded to a “High School”, following an official notification from the Balochistan School Education Department.

This upgrade will provide thousands of girls from Gwadar with the opportunity to pursue higher education from 9th to 10th grade free of charge. Currently, around 500 female students are enrolled at the school.

Initially established in 2016 with Chinese grant assistance to provide primary education, the 1,600-square-meter school was expanded into a middle school in 2017 in response to requests from parents and teachers. It now boasts two teaching buildings and several additional facilities.

The China-Pakistan Government High School Faqeer Colony serves as a cornerstone in advancing education in Gwadar as it has become a preferred choice for parents seeking quality education for their children. Its modern facilities, including a computer lab and new furniture, distinguish it from other schools in the area.

A recently established Digital Lab, equipped with 30 new computers in collaboration with Chinese company Zong, is fully operational, offering computer literacy training to students.

Additionally, several teachers have been awarded scholarships to study in China, which will further enhance the quality of education.

Naseem Baloch, the administrator of the School, told Gwadar Pro that before 2016, there were no schools in this area, which has a population of approximately 20,000.

As a result, many children spent their days playing in the streets, as their families could not afford the cost of sending them to schools outside the colony.

“Now, education in the area has improved, and the lives of these children have changed dramatically,” he said. Faiza, a 8th-grade student at the School, said, “My journey from fifth to eighth grade at this school has empowered me to do something substantial in the future for my hometown Gwadar and my country.

My wish for the school’s upgrade to include 10th grade has now been fulfilled. This development will allow me to continue my studies here.”

Headmistress Parveen Nawaz praised Chinese philanthropy for introducing education to the impoverished people of Gwadar.

“This public school has surpassed many private schools in terms of facilities and educational standards. Private schools in Gwadar are expensive, but education here is free,” she said, adding, “With airy classrooms, a comfortable environment, strong discipline, and dedicated teachers, the school is aiming for excellence.”