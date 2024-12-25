Mir Ali Hassan Zehri takes oath as Minister

Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has taken the oath of office as a Minister during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Governor House, Quetta.

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.

On this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Capt (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, Provincial Ministers Mir Saleem Khoso, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Asim Kurd Gello, Members of the Assembly Sheikh Zarak Khan Mandokhail, Senators Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and others were also present.