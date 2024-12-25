Zardari stresses Jinnah’s vision for democratic and self-reliant Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari stressed that Jinnah’s vision for a democratic and self-reliant Pakistan and called upon them to work harder by upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law.

“To achieve Quaid’s vision, we must invest in the education of our youth, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead Pakistan into a brighter future. We also need to work for the uplift of downtrodden segments of society.

Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said in a message on the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25.

Today, the president said, on his 148th birth anniversary, they paid tribute to the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“On this day, we honour the contributions of the Father of the Nation, who changed the course of history through a political struggle. Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, determination, and unwavering resolve led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership during the most critical phase of their history demonstrated his extraordinary qualities, adding as a lawyer, a statesman, and the leader of the All-India Muslim League, he vehemently advocated for the rights of Muslims.

“He presented the case for Pakistan with clarity and conviction, emphasizing the need for a separate homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion, safeguard their culture, and secure their political and economic rights,” he further observed.

President Zardari said Quaid’s landmark address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947, still served as a guiding light for them.

In it, Quaid envisioned a Pakistan where the rule of law would prevail, the rights of minorities would be protected, and every citizen, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed, would be equal before the state, he added.

The president said, “These principles of inclusivity, justice, and tolerance are not only the bedrock of Quaid’s philosophy but also the ideals towards which we must strive relentlessly. Although we have made significant progress in different fields, the journey towards becoming a prosperous and equitable nation is ongoing.”

The president called for renewing their pledge to embody Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals in their personal and collective lives.

“His principles of “Unity, Faith, and Discipline” should serve as our guiding light for national cohesion and progress. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Pakistan that truly reflects Jinnah’s vision-a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous nation where every citizen can achieve their full potential,” he further emphasized.

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th Birthday, said that Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice and equality.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland- Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that his life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.”

The Quad once remarked, “Failure is a word unknown to me.” True to his words, he pursued his vision with relentless resolve and succeeded in carving out a nation for the Muslims of the subcontinent. For him, titles and accolades were secondary to his ultimate goal – a brighter future for his people, the prime minister added.

He said the Quaid dreamt of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. His vision for Pakistan was one of inclusivity, unity, and prosperity.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us draw strength from Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. It is our duty as Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the progress, prosperity, and unity of our nation, the prime minister remarked.

Yousuf Raza Gilani

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Today, we pay tribute to the great leader whose vision, determination, and leadership were instrumental in the creation of our beloved country, Pakistan” he said in a message.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s commitment to justice, equality, and the rights of minorities laid the foundation for the Pakistan.

“His profound belief in the principles of unity, faith, and discipline continue to serve as guiding lights for our nation.

As we celebrate this significant day, let us renew our commitment to upholding the values for which Quaid-e-Azam fought. Let us work together to strengthen the democratic institutions of our country, promote peace, and ensure prosperity for all Pakistanis” he said.

Gilani said “On this day, I urge all to reflect on the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and dedicate ourselves to realizing the dreams of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Pakistan, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. May the spirit of unity, progress, and justice that he championed continue to guide our nation to greater heights,” he said, adding that Jinnah’s vision lives on in the hearts and minds of every Pakistani, and it is public duty to keep his legacy alive through actions and dedication to the nation.

Ahsan iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday urged the nation, especially the younger generation, to adopt Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

“This adoption will transform Pakistan into a strong, sovereign and prosperous nation-a true embodiment of Quaid-e-Azam’s dream,” he said in a message on the founder of Pakistan’s 148th birth anniversary.

He said that the Quaid’s tireless work and dedication to national unity were a beacon for all Pakistanis, adding, “His life gives us the message that if we move forward with determination, integrity and mutual consent, no obstacle can stop us from becoming a developed and prosperous state.”

The minister said that today, Pakistan stood at a crucial crossroads, and it was the duty of every citizen to play their part in national development by upholding the principles of Quaid-e-Azam and setting aside personal interests.

The government, he said, guided by the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, was adopting the 5Es framework as the basis of its development strategy. “This framework, based on exports, e-Pakistan, equity, energy and environment, is meant to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable growth and prosperity, so that when we celebrate the centenary of Pakistan’s independence in 2047, Pakistan will be among the leading economies of the world.”

Ahsan Iqbal said the current economic challenges in the country also required the nation to adopt the principles of discipline from Quaid-e-Azam and put the economy on the path of stability by promoting self-reliance. “It is the time to eradicate corruption, promote tolerance, and provide equal opportunities for development to every citizen so that all segments of society can participate in the process of national development,” he remarked.

Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

He highlighted the immense contributions of Quaid-e-Azam, saying that it was through his leadership, vision and steadfast principles that the Muslims of the subcontinent gained their freedom.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that under Jinnah’s inspiring leadership, the dream of an independent Muslim state, Pakistan, was transformed into reality.

He described Quaid-e-Azam’s personality as embodying high moral values, adherence to the rule of law and a commitment to democratic principles.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that the founding father’s principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” continue to guide the nation towards progress and stability.

Reflecting on the sacrifices and relentless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam, the Governor expressed that it is thanks to these contributions that the people of Pakistan today live in a free and independent homeland.

“Alhamdulillah, Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan has become an invincible Islamic nuclear power,” Faisal Karim Kundi added.

He concluded by pledging to dedicate all efforts to making the vision of Quaid-e-Azam a reality, ensuring that Pakistan continues to prosper and thrive.

He prayed that Allah grants the nation the strength to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s principles and lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.