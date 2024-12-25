Alhamra hosts exhibition to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

To honour the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organized a spectacular art exhibition.

The event attracted participants from across the city and showcased 22 exceptional works of art.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Azma Bokhari, the Minister for Information and Culture, along with Tahir Raza Hamdani, Secretary for Information and Culture, renowned artist R.M. Naeem, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with many attendees expressing their love and admiration for Quaid-e-Azam through art. The displayed artworks received high praise from visitors, reflecting the passion and creativity of the participating artists.

To encourage artistic expression further, the exhibition featured a contest in which awards were presented to the top three artists. In addition to cash prizes, certificates of appreciation were also distributed.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed remarked, “This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and an effort to inspire future generations through the power of art.”

Executive Director Syed Tuqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Art can connect hearts, and today’s exhibition reflects the deep respect and love our nation holds for Quaid-e-Azam. Alhamra is proud to provide a platform for such meaningful expressions.”