Noor Jehan remembered on 24th death anniversary

The 24th death anniversary of legendary singer Malka-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan was observed on Monday.

Noor Jehan was born in Kasur Punjab on September 21 1926 in a family of musicians.

She recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of Pakistan and India including Urdu Punjabi and Sindhi.

Noor Jehan was the voice that injected spirit into the Pakistan Army and the public during the 1965 war with India.

In 1957 Noor Jehan was awarded the President’s Award for her acting and singing capabilities.

She also earned the Special Nigar Award, Pride of Performance, Life Time Achievement Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Life Time Achievement Award and Millennium Award.

Apart from singing, she also exhibited her talent as an actor in films including Chan Way, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

Noor Jehan died on December 23, 2000 due to heart failure and was buried in Karachi.