Khaqan Shahnawaz draws ire for age shaming Kareena

Actor Khaqan Shahnawaz faced backlash from Kareena Kapoor’s fans after jokingly suggesting he could play her son due to their age difference. The comment, made on a TV show, sparked outrage on social media, with fans criticizing Shahnawaz for age-shaming. Khaqan Shahnawaz’s comments on Indian megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan’s age have gone viral and triggered outrage from her fans across the border as well as Pakistan.

A fan of Khaqan’s had expressed her wish to see the actor with Kareena during his appearance to which he answered jokingly: “I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely”. The actor then pointed out that the “Jab We Met” megastar is much older than him and he can only act as her son.

The overall conversation did not sit well with fans who poured out in Kareena’s favour. One fan remarked, “Kareena wouldn’t even know who he is, even I’ve never seen a drama of his”. Another stated that the actor is “full of himself”.

The clip of Khaqan, shared on Instagram, received countless angry comments, calling out the actor’s attitude, including these: Another fan pointed out that these remarks will lead to Khaqan becoming famous as the interview has gone viral.