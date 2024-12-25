Feroze Khan challenges UAE comedian Rahim for fight in boxing ring

Actor Feroze Khan has announced stepping into professional boxing. Following his role as a boxer in the drama serial “Akhara,” he is now gearing up for a real-life boxing match. In an Instagram story, Feroze shared his plans, stating, “This is my new game plan. I am starting my boxing career. I want people to focus on fitness and training, and this initiative will open doors for aspiring athletes looking for opportunities.” His opponent will be none other than UAE-based comedian and content creator Rahim Pardesi. Responding to Rahim’s challenge, Feroze said, “Rahim, I saw your call-out video, but remember, everyone who’s faced me in the ring knows what I’m like. You need to up your skills because I’m fast!” Fans have mixed reactions, with some excited about the match while others are surprised by Feroze’s transition from acting to sports. Feroze had previously expressed interest in boxing during a 2021 interview, saying, “Just like my friends mocked my decision to act, they did the same with my boxing dream.