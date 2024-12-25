Rupee gains nine paisa against dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by nine paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.56. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 75 paisa to close at Rs 289.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 290.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.10 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.92.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 04 percent and was traded at Rs.75.81 whereas that of Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa to close Rs74.13.