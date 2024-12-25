Govt to transform agriculture sector in its full spirit, says food minister

Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain said Government is committed to transform agriculture sector in its true potential and we started collaboration with partners in this regard. He stated these remarks at FPCCI Capital office to address the seminar “Transforming Pakistan’s Agriculture: Sustainable Growth Amid Challenges and the Role of Precision Agriculture Technologies”.

Minister Rana Tanveer said the agriculture sector has shown its potential in the financial year 2023-24. As a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, the sector grew by 6.25 percent, contributing to 2.38 percent in overall economic growth rate. Despite sluggish growth in other economic sectors, improved crop production, particularly in wheat, rice, and cotton, along with other agricultural subsector, has boosted exports and increased foreign currency reserves for the country.

FPCCI Chairman Standing on Agriculture, Ahmad Jawad said agriculture sector required institutional support and without this the sustainability is questionable. The question arises: how sustainable is this trend amid challenges such as shrinking arable land, climate change, water scarcity, soil degradation, desertification, and socio-economic shifts like rising rural-to-urban migration? Another critical question is how embracing innovative precision farming technologies can further enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability, addressing technological backwardness and institutional and structural inefficiencies to position the sector at the forefront of economic and social development in Pakistan.

This is critical to note that poverty in Pakistan has risen to 40.1 percent, pushing an additional seven million people below the poverty line, exacerbating issues vital to food security, unemployment, and rural poverty; Jawad added.

Vice President FPCCI, Tariq Jadoon said traditional farming methods prevalent in Pakistan are unsustainable and inefficient, leading to increased costs and reduced profitability. How can the agricultural sector in Pakistan be transformed by bringing together farmers, agri-service providers, and the agri-industry to lead essential technological changes required for proper crop scheduling and access to new technologies? These changes can improve agricultural practices and reduce environmental footprints, such as those from fertilizers and pesticide applications. Additionally, how can private sector corporate and commerce entities contribute to the development and adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies in Pakistan?

Dr Abid Suleri, Executive Director SDPI said PaT’s -such as ICTs, IoT, mobile applications, GPS/GIS, and UAVs-play a pivotal role in transforming traditional farming practices. These technologies offer real-time data on soil conditions, weather forecasts, and fertilizer and pesticide application, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and optimize resource use. For instance, in rice production, precision agriculture can address issues like climate change, water scarcity, and pest infestations, significantly boosting productivity and economic efficiency.

Likewise, the link between precision agriculture and climate change is profound. Precision agriculture technologies contribute to climate resilience by promoting efficient water usage, reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. By adopting precision agriculture, Pakistan can build a more sustainable and resilient agricultural sector, mitigating the impacts of climate change and ensuring food security. Suleri added.

The seminar was bring together experts from public, private and civil society entities to discuss strategies for enhancing agricultural productivity and climate resilience through precision agriculture technologies which were attended Prominent members of FPCCI, Government officials and SDPI leadership accordingly.