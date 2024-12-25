PSX loses 1,509 points to close at 112,418

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,509.61 points, a negative change of 1.33 percent, closing at 112,414.81 points as compared to 113,924.42 points on the last trading day.

A total of 880,598,305 shares were traded during the day as compared to 857,834,976 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 54.455 billion against Rs. 50.549 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 288 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 39 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 127,408,831 shares at Rs 1.78 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 67,135,769 shares at Rs 14.95 per share and Sui Gui South Gas with 33,559,500 shares at Rs.46.09 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 2,850.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs 31.29 rise in its per share price to Rs 474.96.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.99 per share closing at Rs 21,000.01 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 97.35 decline to close at Rs.7,232.00.