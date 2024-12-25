Packers rout Saints to clinch play-off spot

Jordan Love starred as the Green Bay Packers routed the New Orleans Saints 34-0 to secure their spot in the NFL play-offs.

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as the Packers earned their place in the play-offs for the fifth time in six seasons. The result was the first shutout of the campaign as the in-form Packers won their ninth match in 11 games. “The goal is the Super Bowl. That’s the first step right there making the play-offs,” said Love.

“This was a big-time game to clinch that spot. I’m proud of the way we came out here and handled business.”

In a dominant performance, the Packers possessed the ball for 37 minutes and 13 seconds of the 60-minute game, and had 404 total yards in comparison to the Saints 196.

The Packers improved to 11 wins and four defeats with the Saints dropping to 5-10 having already been ruled out of play-off contention. Green Bay, who are looking to reach their first Super Bowl since 2011, join fellow NFC Conference sides the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles in the play-offs.