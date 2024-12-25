PM, Bilawal pay tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on 148th birthday

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th Birthday, said that Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice and equality.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland- Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that his life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.”

The Quad once remarked, “Failure is a word unknown to me.” True to his words, he pursued his vision with relentless resolve and succeeded in carving out a nation for the Muslims of the subcontinent. For him, titles and accolades were secondary to his ultimate goal – a brighter future for his people, the prime minister added.

He said the Quaid dreamt of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. His vision for Pakistan was one of inclusivity, unity, and prosperity.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us draw strength from Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. It is our duty as Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the progress, prosperity, and unity of our nation, the prime minister remarked.

Separately, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 148th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP highlighted the unparalleled vision, leadership, and dedication of Quaid-e-Azam in achieving an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline remain a beacon of guidance for every Pakistani. His dream of a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Pakistan is a mission that we, as a nation, must strive to fulfill,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s unwavering commitment to upholding the ideals of the Quaid. He emphasized the importance of preserving the spirit of tolerance, justice, equality, and democracy that Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan.

“Quaid-e-Azam led a democratic and peaceful struggle for the rights of the oppressed. His values are the cornerstone of our nationhood, and his life serves as an enduring lesson in perseverance and patriotism,” he stated.

Bilawal Bhutto concluded by stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party remains committed in its efforts to realize the Quaid’s vision of a progressive and democratic Pakistan. “On this auspicious day, let us reaffirm our resolve to make Pakistan a true reflection of the Quaid’s ideals,” he said.