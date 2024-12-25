The vanishing spirit of Punjab: A call to reclaim our heritage

Punjab, the land of five rivers, has always been more than a region-it is a living, breathing spirit of bravery, love, and culture. Once known for its vibrant traditions, soulful language, and unique attire, Punjabism is slowly fading, replaced by a homogenized identity that prioritizes modernity over heritage. From the majestic pagri and dhoti to the lyrical beauty of the Punjabi language, we are losing not just artifacts but the essence of who we are as a people.

The erosion of Punjabism began when its symbols were labeled as “outdated” or “unrefined.” The pagri, once worn with pride as a mark of honor, is now a rarity, appearing only at weddings or cultural festivals. The dhoti and khussa–have been abandoned for Western clothing, even in rural Punjab. Worse still, many young Punjabis feel ashamed to speak their language or celebrate their customs, equating them with simplicity rather than strength.

This abandonment is not just the loss of a culture but the loss of a soul. Punjabism is more than language or attire-it is a way of life rooted in community, humility, and resilience. The stories of our ancestors, the wisdom of Bulleh Shah, and the valor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh carry lessons that are timeless, yet today’s generation is disconnected from this treasure trove. Our reluctance to embrace Punjabism risks severing ties with our history, leaving us unmoored and culturally impoverished.

Yet, hope persists. As a student of Aitchison College-an institution that still honors the pagri as a symbol of dignity-I have seen how traditions can coexist with progress. Such examples remind us that reclaiming Punjabism is not about resisting modernity but about honoring our roots while moving forward.

The path to revival begins with pride. Speak Punjabi at home, wear the pagri and khussa with confidence, and celebrate the traditions that define us. Let us teach our children that Punjabism is not a relic of the past but a beacon of resilience and identity.

As it is beautifully said: “Mere des ute malka, Utre naa koi azaab;

Tera vasda Kaaba sohna, Mera wasda rahe Punjab”

This heartfelt prayer encapsulates the essence of Punjabism-a wish for its eternal prosperity alongside the flourishing of all that is sacred. Let us keep Punjab alive-not just in our attire or language but in our hearts and actions. To forsake Punjabism is to forfeit the very essence of our identity, and such a loss would be irreparable, leaving us adrift in a world without roots.