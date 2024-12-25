PHC seeks response from ECP on senate elections in KP

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its response regarding the conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hearing, presided over by KP High Court Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed, focused on a petition concerning the holding of Senate elections in the province.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that during the last hearing, the Election Commission had requested additional time to set a date for the elections.

In response, the ECP’s lawyer mentioned that the Commission had given some consideration to the matter and had held several meetings regarding the Senate elections.

The ECP’s lawyer further informed the court that a meeting on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections was held on December 10, with consultations still ongoing. He also noted that a review of reserved seats for the Senate is pending in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that the Election Commission should be given two weeks to finalize the matter. However, the ECP’s lawyer requested more time, suggesting that the Supreme Court might also issue a decision on the matter.

The Chief Justice responded that the court could not grant unlimited time and ordered the ECP to submit its response by January 16.

On March 28, the ECP had decided to delay the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the failure of the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly to administer the oath to newly elected members.