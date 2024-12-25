Arif Alvi gets 40-day transit bail

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted transit bail to former President Arif Alvi and directed him to appear before the respective trial courts.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan also granted transit bail to Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi in several cases registered against them.

The PHC approved 40-day bail for the former president while his son was granted 30-day transit bail.

During the hearing, the defence counsel told the court that many cases are registered against Arif Alvi and his son Awab Alvi in different police stations of the country, suspecting their arrest.

The PHC was requested to restrain the police from arresting them in any of the cases.

Speaking to newsmen outside the court, Arif Alvi urged for the reversal of actions taken ‘against’ the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said, “It is still time to reverse what has been done to the PTI.”

He also criticized the current state of democracy and the constitution, claiming that they have been compromised to keep PTI at bay. “Democracy and the constitution have been destroyed to keep PTI away,” he said.

“I will advise not to detain the Imran Khan,” he said and predicted that the situation would be resolved within a month and a half.

“It’s not a long story, within a month and a half, the PTI founder will be free.”

The former president also challenged the current government, saying that if given the opportunity to govern for just four hours, he would uncover all the truth.

“Give us the government for four hours, and we will bring everything to light. The question should be asked from the one who is committing injustice, not the oppressed.”

The former president along with PTI founder Imran Khan and others have also been booked in a case related to the November 24 protests.

In a case registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, including Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, have also been named. The case included charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership has been accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.