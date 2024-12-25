Former PTI MNA Bilal Ahmed indicted in GHQ attack case

A Rawalpindi Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has formally indicted former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Bilal Ahmed in the GHQ attack case. According to reports, ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted the former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Bilal Ahmed in the GHQ attack case, with charges framed through his legal representative. The Rawalpindi court granted two other accused until 3 pm to appear before the court. The hearing of the case has been adjourned until January 6. Additionally, former PTI MPA Latasub Satti filed a request to travel for Umrah, but the court dismissed the application due to incomplete documentation. On December 20, ATC dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the GHQ attack case. As per details, the court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made. The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective. Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz. The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan’s legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.