Four people died when a jeep plunged into River Neelum near Nagdar Kinari area of Uthmuqam on Tuesday.

According to local rescue sources, the jeep sank into the river due to which they were facing problems in their rescue operation. However, the bodies of the victims have been retrieved from the river. They all belonged to Mansehra, rescue sources said. According to the rescue officials, the jeep was part of a wedding procession which was travelling to Changaan from Mansehra.