Tourists urged to follow safety guidelines as Murree receives snowfall

As snowfall begins in Murree Hills, the City Traffic Police has issued a set of precautions for tourists traveling to the region. The hill station recorded a minimum temperature of -1°C and a maximum of 8°C. Chief Traffic Officer Murree, Mughees Ahmad Hashmi, assured that traffic authorities are fully prepared to assist visitors. He emphasised the importance of safety and advised travelers to take necessary measures before heading to Murree. The minimum temperature recorded was -1C, with a maximum of 8°C. To manage the anticipated increase in tourist traffic, the City Traffic Police has implemented several measures to prevent congestion. Around 200 traffic wardens have been deployed to handle the expected volume of vehicles and maintain a smooth flow of traffic. As snowy weather approaches, it’s crucial to prepare both yourself and your vehicle for safe travel.